Co-stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill had a 20-year age gap while filming the first ‘Jurassic Park.’ Here’s what they think about it now

Laura Dern and Sam Neill are back on the big screen together. After starring in the original “Jurassic Park” movies, they are returning to the reboot “Jurassic World Dominion.”

The two actors didn’t question their 20-year age gap as romantic interests in the 1993 dinosaur action movie when it first premiered. Now, they are questioning whether or not the age gap was appropriate.

Starring as romantic interests, Dern and Neill’s characters — Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant — fell in love in this Steven Spielberg hit, according to Glamour. At the time of filming, Dern was 23 while Neill was in his 40s.

“I am 20 years older than Laura!” Neill recently told The Sunday Times.

“Which at the time was a completely appropriate age difference for a leading man and lady. (The age gap being inappropriate) never occurred to me until I opened a magazine and there was an article called ‘Old Geezers and Gals.’ People like Harrison Ford and Sean Connery acting with much younger people. And there I was, on the list. I thought, ‘Come on. It can’t be true.’”

Dern had something similar to say about coming to terms with the age gap.

“Well, it felt completely appropriate to fall in love with Sam Neill. And it was only now, when we returned in a moment of cultural awareness about the patriarchy, that I was, like, ‘Wow! We’re not the same age?’” she said.

The two actors will reprise their roles in “Jurassic World Dominion,” along with Jeff Goldblum, who is returning as Dr. Ian Malcolm, with Colin Trevorrow directing.

According to People magazine, this movie will be the sixth installment of the franchise. It will also feature current franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

“Jurassic World Dominion” premieres in theaters on June 10. It is rated PG-13.