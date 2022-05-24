High school softball: 6A/5A recap from Tuesday’s playoff games

6A Playoffs

Riverton 12, Weber 0

Jolie Mayfield, Kaysen Korth and Chloe Woods all homered and combined for 10 RBI as top seed Riverton rolled to the victory over Weber at the 6A state tournament at Cottonwood Complex. Mayfield went 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs. Mayfield now has 18 home runs and 58 RBIs on the season.

Skyridge 16, Cyprus 12

Abbie Bailey and Irma Medina both homered as Skyridge beat Cyprus in a 6A state tournament shootout at Cottonwood Complex. Skyridge pulled ahead for good with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Bingham 8, West 6

Bingham scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for the 6A state tournament victory over West as Shelbee Jones picked up the victory on the mound by striking out eight, with Eliza Chapple having a big day at the plate going 3 for 4 with a solo home run.

Fremont 8, Mountain Ridge 7

Fremont scored twice in the bottom eighth inning to rally past Mountain Ridge for the 6A state tournament victory.

Mountain Ridge 10, Weber 5

Tatyana Toala went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and two RBIs as Mountain Ridge jumped out to an early 5-0 lead on Mountain Ridge, watched it shrink to one run, and then extended it back to five by the end of the 6A state tournament elimination game victory. Tessa Hokanson drove in three runs to lead the Sentinels.

West 12, Cyprus 0

Lafiana Fifita, Manaia Fonoti and Brooklyn Tapusoa all homered and drove in two runs as West rolled past Cyprus for the win in the 6A elimination game at Cottonwood Complex.

Skyridge 3, Bingham 1

Skyridge’s Elliott Plewe hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and that was all the scoring the Falcons would need as they beat Bingham in the winners bracket of the 6A state tournament. Plewe made sure those three runs were all she needed as she picked up the victory on the mound by striking out eight.

Riverton 5, Fremont 0

Riverton ace Kaysen Korth struck out 11 and only allowed two hits as No. 1 seed Riveton blanked No. 4 seed Fremont in a winners bracket game of the 6A state tournament at Cottonwood Complex. Lillian Heitz provided a big chunk of the offense for Riverton as she homered and drove in three runs.

5A Playoffs

Wasatch 3, Bountiful 2

Payge Armendariz struck out six and then also hit a solo home run as Wasatch edged Bountiful for the victory in the 5A state tournament to remain in the winners bracket. Armendariz went 2 for 2 to lead the way offensively as well.

Spanish Fork 9, Timpanogos 0

Avery Sapp went 2 for 4 with a double and home run and then on the mound struck out 16 batters as top seed Spanish Fork rolled to the 5A state tournament victory to remain in the 5A winners bracket. Avery Sapp, Jade Romero and Peyton Hall each drove in two runs to lead the Dons at the plate.

Lehi 1, Bonneville 0

Grace Humes was masterful on the mound for all seven innings as she struck out seven and only allowed one hit as No. 7 seed Lehi edged No. 2 seed Bonneville to remain in the winners bracket of the 5A state tournament. Madison Salisbury doubled home the only run of the game in the seventh inning for the Pioneers.

Uintah 7, Springville 3

Savannah Lewis went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and Maurlee Luck pitched a great game with seven strikeouts as the Utes rolled to the 5A state tournament victory to remain in the winners bracket.

Spanish Fork 9, Wasatch 0

Peyton Hall hit her state-leading 19th home run, a grand slam in the sixth inning, as Spanish Fork pulled away from Wasatch for the winner’s bracket victory in the 5A state tournament. Sapp picked up the win on the mound striking out 10 in addition to going 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs.

Lehi 7, Uintah 3

Jamisyn Heaton went 4 for 4 with a double and home run as Lehi jumped out early on Uintah and never looked back in the winner’s bracket victory of the 5A state tournament.

Springville 10, Bonneville 1

Springville pounded out 12 hits and took advantage of seven Bonneville errors as it rolled to the win in the 5A one-loss bracket to keep its season alive. Emma Liddiard went 3 for 5 with four runs scored to lead the way offensively, while Brooklynn Richardson also went 3 for 5.

Bountiful 10, Timpanogos 4

Bountiful pitcher Ella Stoddard held Timpanogos in check as the Redhawks survived and advanced in the 5A elimination game. Bountiful’s No. 8 and No. 9 hitters, Mylie Burns and Claire Yates, each went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.