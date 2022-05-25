Free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for graduates

Graduating high schoolers and college students, Krispy Kreme has some sweet news for you.

Driving the news: On Wednesday, May 25, any senior wearing Class of 2022 swag can get a “Senior Day Dozen” for free at participating stores.



The swag can be anything from shirts and jackets to a cap and gown.

What they’re saying: “With the return of graduation ceremonies and a sense of ‘normal,’ it would be easy to forget how much of these seniors’ high school or college years were turned upside down by COVID‑19. We didn’t forget, so we’re celebrating their perseverance and accomplishments!” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release.



“We hope seniors stop by their local Krispy Kreme shop May 25, dressed in their cap and gown or other Class of ’22 swag, and enjoy a free Senior Day Dozen.”

Details: The free Senior Day Dozen features eight Original Glazed doughnuts and four custom 2022 doughnuts:



Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled doughnut decorated with a “2.”

Original Glazed, white iced “0” doughnut.

Cake Batter Filled doughnut dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a “2.”

Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled doughnut decorated with a “2.”

Yes, and: The doughnut chain is also offering a Graduate Dozen on May 23, 24, 26 and 29. It features four custom 2022 doughnuts.

Flashback: Krispy Kreme actively reacts to real time trends through its marketing campaigns. In April, the company sold original glazed doughnuts at the national average gas price, and last year, it gave out a free doughnut for showing a COVID-19 vaccination card.

The company later revealed it gave away more than 1.5 million doughnuts through the vaccine campaign.

