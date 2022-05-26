Facebook Twitter
Thursday, May 26, 2022 | 
High School Girls Lacrosse Sports High School Sports

High school girls lacrosse: Bear River defeats Juan Diego, wins memorable 4A state title

By Tommy Bailey
   
merlin_2925467.jpg

Bear River players celebrate their 4A girls lacrosse state championship win against Juan Diego at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Bear River finished off a perfect undefeated season, winning the 4A girls lacrosse state championship over Juan Diego 12-8 at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.

Anytime a team wins a championship it’s an emotion and memorable moment. For Bear River head coach Jeremy Webb, this championship was extra special.

That’s because last summer, Webb lost his brother. Before the championship game, Webb’s team dedicated the game to his brother’s memory, something that Webb was extremely grateful for.

“That was really special,” he said. “I think every person on the field could feel him. I wasn’t just playing for us necessarily, but playing for something bigger than us.”

While Juan Diego was able to hold its own and keep the game close throughout, the Soaring Eagle were outmatched by the superior Bear River.

1 of 12
2 of 12
3 of 12
4 of 12
5 of 12
6 of 12
7 of 12
8 of 12
Juan Diego’s Gracie Bathurst hits Bear River’s Brooke Paulsen during the 4A girls lacrosse state championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Bear River’s Jenna LaCroix races past Juan Diego’s Grace Sims during the 4A girls lacrosse state championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Juan Diego’s Gracie Bathurst hits Bear River’s Brooke Paulsen during the 4A girls lacrosse state championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Bear River’s Makenzie Mickelsen keeps the ball from Juan Diego’s Nola Christensen in the 4A girls lacrosse state championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The Bears got off to a sluggish start, and gave up a goal to Juan Diego’s Julie Holy 28 seconds into the game. The slow start can probably be attributed to the nerves and emotions felt in the biggest game of the season.

“I knew that every single person on that field was going to do something awesome,” Bear River’s Molly Kierstead said. Kierstead scored three goals on the in the title win.

Jenna LaCroix had herself a game to remember, contributing on seven of the 12 goals Bear River team scored. La Croix ended up with four goals and three assists.

Rachel Stelton, Olivia Prosper and Gracie Bathurst had two goals each in the losing effort for Juan Diego, while Soaring Eagle keeper Emile made nine saves on the night.

Bear River goalkeeper Hailey Larsen had seven saves of her own and Juan Diego finished with a total of 15 shots to Bear River’s 30 shots.

At the end of it all, Webb was pretty much at a loss for words, but was able to express what this win means for him and his team.

“Undefeated state champs,” shouted a joyous Webb.

