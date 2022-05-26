Facebook Twitter
Thursday, May 26, 2022 | 
Pennsylvania calls for recount in primary between Oz and McCormick

The race between Oz and McCormick is too close to call. The state of Pennsylvania is issuing a recount

By Ashley Nash
   
Election workers continue the process of counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa. Vote counting continues as Republican candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat.

Keith Srakocic, Associated Press

Pennsylvania is holding a recount in the GOP Senate primary between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick, according to Fox News.

Who is in the lead? Oz is technically in the lead, but only by less than a thousand votes as of Wednesday, Fox stated.

  • By Pennsylvania law, if the victory margin is less than or equal to .5% of the vote, a recount must take place.
  • Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman issued the recount on Wednesday. The unofficial numbers showed 419,365 (31.21%) votes for Oz, and 418,463 (31.14%) votes for McCormick, per the Pennsylvania Pressroom.

When will we know who won? The recount can begin on Friday, but no later than June 1.

  • Counties must complete the recount by noon on June 7, and submit the results by noon on June 8, the state’s website continued.
  • It is estimated that this recount will cost more than $1 million of taxpayer funds.

A contentious election: The recount could lead to potential lawsuits, TheNew York Times stated. McCormick filed a lawsuit on Monday, demanding that undated mail-in ballots be counted in the primary race.

The bottom line: The winner of the Republican race will face the Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November, who won the party’s Senate race from a hospital bed after suffering a stroke. Republicans hope to win and capture the Senate majority, according to CNN.

