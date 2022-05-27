Facebook Twitter
Texas governor will no longer attend NRA convention, instead plans to visit Uvalde

Gov. Greg Abbott is skipping the NRA convention this Friday. Instead, he’s going to give remarks in Uvalde, Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Abbott is canceling his appearance at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston this weekend, after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of 21 people earlier this week.

Dario Lopez-Mills, Associated Press

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is canceling his appearance at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston this weekend, after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of 21 people earlier this week.

Driving the news: After facing criticism for planning to attend the annual meeting, where he was scheduled to speak alongside former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz, Abbott now plans to deliver “pre-recorded video remarks” at the convention instead, according to The Houston Chronicle.

  • He will also travel to Uvalde for a press conference to talk about the “state resources available for those impacted by the Robb Elementary School shooting,” his office spokesperson said, per the report.
  • This is his second press conference addressing the shooting that killed 19 children.

Flashback: Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’ Rourke tweeted on Wednesday, “Governor Abbott, if you have any decency, you will immediately withdraw from this weekend’s NRA convention and urge them to hold it anywhere but Texas.”

Worth noting: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also canceled his speech at the NRA convention, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“After prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials, I have decided not to speak at the NRA breakfast this morning,” Patrick said in a statement posted by political consultant Allen Blakemore.

“This is a time to focus on the families, first and foremost,” he said.

Per the report, Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Dan Crenshaw will not be attending the convention, either.

