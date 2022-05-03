Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, May 3, 2022 
Utah Jazz Sports

Could Rudy Gobert and Joel Embiid become teammates?

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
Could Rudy Gobert and Joel Embiid become teammates?
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.

Qiling Wang, Deseret News

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers are two of the best centers in the world, and now there is a possibility that they could team up.

No, not in the NBA, but on the international level.

On Monday, RMC Sport out of France reported that Embiid “has initiated administrative procedures to obtain French nationality” so that he can play for the national team ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Embiid is from Cameroon, but according to Monday’s story, FIBA ​​— the international basketball ruling body — allows one naturalized player per national team, and France does not now have one.

France also has another center — 7-foot-2 18-year-old Victor Wembenyama — who is widely projected to be the No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA draft.

The 28-year-old Embiid is currently sidelined with an injury as the 76ers face the Miami Heat in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The Heat lead the series 1-0.

