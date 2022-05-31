Dr. Oz declares himself ‘presumptive’ winner of primary election

Dr. Mehmet Oz declared himself the “presumptive” winner of the Republican nomination in the Philadelphia Senate primary election in a recent video.

Former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Oz, previously urged the candidate to claim victory to avoid election fraud, according to the Deseret News.

Votes are still not final: Although Oz may be in the lead by 922 votes as of Tuesday morning, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the results aren’t final until the recount is finished.



According to Pennsylvania law, if the margin for victory is within .5% of the vote, an automatic recount will take place.

This recount will cost an estimated $1 million of taxpayer funds, according to the Deseret News.

When will we know who won? Counties need to finish recounting by June 7, the Deseret News reported.

Actual results won’t be available until they are released on June 8, according to Forbes.

Does McCormick have a chance? Oz and his opponent, David McCormick, will appear in Pennsylvania court on Tuesday, to debate whether or not mail-in ballots without the date written on them can be counted in court, reported the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

