High school boys soccer: 3A/2A second round recap from Wednesday’s games

3A Playoffs

Layton Christian 7, Ben Lomond 1

Enzo Jacques and Theo Araujo both scored a pair of goals as top seed Layton Christian overcame a slow start to pull away from No. 17 seed Ben Lomond for the 3A second round victory.

Ogden 6, American Leadership 0

After only scoring one goal in the first half, the No. 4 seed Tigers found the back of the net five times in the second half to run away with a 3A second round playoff victory over ALA. Jace Oliverson scored once and had two assists in the win.

Judge Memorial 8, Richfield 0

Juan Batalla led the No. 5 seed Bulldogs with four goals and four assists in the shutout over Richfield. Evan Nelson added a hat trick, and Kolby Sessions recorded the clean sheet as Judge Memorial picks up the win in the second round of the 3A Playoffs.

Morgan 7, Emery 0

No. 6 seed Morgan defended its home field as six different players found the back of the net in a big victory over No. 11 seed Emery in the 3A second round. Garrett Henderson and Braden Howe split the shutout in goal.

Manti 3, Canyon View 0

Arturo Ruiz scored two goals and added an assist as No. 7 seed Manti blanked No. 10 seed Canyon View for the 3A second round victory. Austin Thomas earned the shutout in goal for the Templars.

Juab 6, Grantsville 2

Jaxon Drake and Ryker Richards each recorded a pair of goals as No. 3 seed Juab jumped out to a 4-1 halftime lead on No. 14 seed Grantsville as it pulled away for the victory in the 3A second round.

Real Salt Lake Academy 8, Summit Academy 0

RSL Academy scored four goals in both halves, clinching its spot in the 3A quarterfinals. Jesus Cruz recorded two goals and an assist to lead the Griffins, with Andres Rodriguez adding a goal and two assists.

Juan Diego 6, Carbon 0

Hauroa Morgant scored a hat trick in the first half, and then added another goal in the second half as No. 8 seed Juan Diego blanked No. 9 seed Carbon for the 3A second round victory.

2A Playoffs

Gunnison Valley 3, North Sevier 0

Pearson Judy scored a pair of second-half goals while Bryson Sorensen added a goal of his own as No. 2 seed Gunnison Valley pulled away from No. 15 seed North Sevier after a scoreless first half for the 2A second round victory.

Millard 2, Parowan 0

Victor Gutierrez and Daniel Gomez each netted a goal and Ryan Glover preserved the shutout as No. 7 seed Millard defeated No. 10 seed Parowan in the 2A second round victory.

St. Joseph 4, APA West Valley 0

Edward Ramirez record a brace while Armando Escobedo and Keaton Gill each added a goal of their own as No. 3 seed St. Joseph blanked No. 14 seed APA West Valley to advance to the 2A quarterfinals.

Waterford 6, Beaver 1

No. 6 seed Waterford rolled past No. 11 seed Beaver for the 2A second round victory.

Maeser Prep 6, Diamond Ranch 0

Top seed Maeser Prep took care of business with a five-goal second half as it punched its ticket into the 2A quarterfinals, where it will face Rowland Hall. Alexander Cannon scored a pair of goals for Maeser Prep, while Caleb Johnson recorded a goal and four assists.

Rowland Hall 7, Intermountain Christian 0

No. 9 seed Rowland Hall scored three goals in the first half and four more in the second half as it overwhelmed No. 8 seed ICS for the 2A second round win. River Whitten recorded a hat trick for the Winged Lions, with Luke Muhlestein adding three assists.

American Heritage 3, Freedom Prep Academy 2

Lewis Knecht scored two goals and Josiah Daines scored another — all in the first half — as No. 4 seed American Heritage held off a second-half rally from No. 13 seed Freedom Prep Academy for the 2A second round victory.

Draper APA 1, Wasatch Academy 0

No. 5 seed Draper APA scored a goal in the first half and then a stingy defensive effort the rest of the game made sure it was enough as it edged No. 12 seed Wasatch Academy in the 2A second round.

