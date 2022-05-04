What does the future hold for Jordan Love?

Heading into his third NFL season, there are about as many answers about Jordan Love’s future as when he was a late first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2020.

That’s because the former Utah State quarterback continues to sit behind one of the game’s top quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers, who was given a contract extension earlier this offseason.

What the Packers’ ultimate plan is for Love remains a talking point. During the NFL draft last week, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed Love’s future.

“I think we’re excited about Jordan’s development,” Gutekunst said last Friday, per Mike Clemens of the Wisconsin Radio Network. “He’s going into his third year. He showed really good signs last year. I think his future is bright.

“As far as what his future is with us, we’ll kind of see how that goes. Obviously, with what we’ve done with Aaron and how long Aaron wants to play, that will factor in down the road. But we’re not making any of those decisions right now.”

How long was Aaron Rodgers’ latest contract extension for?

The 38-year-old Rodgers was set to enter the final year of his contract with the Packers, according to Pro Football Network’s Ben Rolfe, before signing a contract extension in March that will keep him in Green Bay through 2026.

In Rodgers’ latest extension, he’ll make $150 million over the next three years in a deal “that also includes two voidable years in 2025 and 2026,” according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

The 10-time Pro Bowler is heading into his 19th NFL season in 2022, all with Green Bay.

How many years are left on Jordan Love’s contract with the Packers?

The 23-year-old Love, a first-round draft pick in 2020, is headed into the third year of his four-year rookie contract and is set to make just over $3 million — $1.7 million in base salary and $1.6 million in bonuses — during the 2022 season, per Spotrac.

Next year, Green Bay will have to decide whether to exercise the fifth-year option on Love’s contract.

What has Jordan Love done in limited on-field opportunities?