2 ‘American Idol’ singers got COVID-19 — and they still made it to the top 5

On Sunday night, “American Idol” celebrated Mother’s Day — and cut the competition down to five singers.

At the start of the episode, host Ryan Seacrest revealed that two of the show’s contestants, Fritz Hager and Noah Thompson, had recently tested positive for COVID-19, Hollywood Life reported. But the show still found a way to move forward, having Thompson performing virtually from his hotel room, and using rehearsal footage for Hager’s performances.

Despite those setbacks, both Hager and Thompson ended up advancing to the top five, “American Idol” announced.

Here’s a breakdown of the five singers left in the competition.

Who made the ‘American Idol’ top 5?

Leah Marlene

Leah Marlene, a singer-songwriter from Normal, Illinois, made it to the top 5 after performing Borns’ “Electric Love” and “Sanctuary,” a song by Nashville Cast, according to the reality competition site Gold Derby. The singer has been a strong contender on “Idol” from the start.

“You are so comfortable with yourself,” Lionel Richie told the 20-year-old singer during her audition, which has more than 1 million views on YouTube. “It is refreshing.”

Nicolina Bozzo

Nicolina Bozzo, a powerhouse vocalist from Toronto, Canada, has continually wowed judges and viewers with her emotional delivery, which led “Idol” judge Lionel Richie to declare, “I’m a fan of yours,” during her audition. She made it to the top five after performing “Alone” by Heart and Pentatonix’s “Light in the Hallway.”

Fritz Hager

Fritz Hager, a 21-year-old singer from Texas, was inspired by “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips as a kid. Although he got a “no” from Bryan during his audition, he has now made it to the top five and is on his way to becoming the next “American Idol.”

Huntergirl

Country singer Hunter Wolkonowski, who goes by the stage name Huntergirl, was the first singer to receive a platinum ticket on “American Idol” — a new ticket that indicates the judges’ confidence in a contestant’s ability to go far in the competition.

After the 23-year-old singer from Tennessee auditioned for “Idol,” Bryan said it was his “favorite female country voice” he had heard in five years, the Deseret News reported. Huntergirl has now made it to the top five.

Noah Thompson

Noah Thompson’s best friend forced him to audition for “American Idol,” and now, after performing two songs from his hotel room, the 19-year-old singer from Kentucky has made it to the top five.

“It’s pretty cool to know that somebody believes in you more than you believe in yourself,” Thompson said in a clip shared during his audition, which has more than 2 million views on YouTube.