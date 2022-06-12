Facebook Twitter
Sunday, June 12, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Jazz’s Rudy Gobert, Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic have funny trade rumor exchange on Twitter

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
   
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Last week, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic were at the center of trade chatter when Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer and The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported that Chicago is a potential destination for Gobert, and that Vucevic to Utah would almost certainly have to be part of a potential deal.

On Saturday, the two players had a little exchange of sorts on Twitter about rumors that are floating around with less than two weeks to go before the NBA draft.

It started Saturday afternoon when Vucevic quote tweeted a headline from the outlet RealGM which read “Nikola Vucevic Thinks He’ll Stay With Bulls,” which was a story based off a podcast from NBC Sports Chicago in which they discussed a potential Gobert trade to the Windy City.

In his quote tweet, Vucevic wrote, “Wait how do they know what I’m thinking???”

About nine hours later, Gobert replied simply with three laugh crying emojis.

In the podcast, it was discussed that the Bulls may not actually be seriously considering trading for Gobert right now.

