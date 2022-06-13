Facebook Twitter
NBA trade tracker: Nuggets, Thunder kick off transaction season with deal

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
   
Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green takes the pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Detroit.

Carlos Osorio, Associated Press

The NBA’s summer trade season always starts sometime close to the league’s draft in late June, and things got going Monday — 10 days before the draft — when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder have made a deal.

According to Wojnarowski, the Nuggets are sending forward JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to the Thunder in exchange for the 30th pick in this year’s draft and two future second-round picks.

Wojnarowski reported that the Nuggets did the deal to create some financial flexibility, while the young Thunder moved off one of their draft picks this season in exchange for future considerations but still have the No. 2, No. 12 and No. 34 picks in this year’s draft.

The Nuggets now have No. 21 and No. 30.

Follow along here in the coming weeks as we track the trades that occur around the NBA.

