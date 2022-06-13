Why John Beck won’t be working with Zach Wilson in an official capacity with the Jets this season

There are a couple of fewer coaches working with Zach Wilson in an official capacity on the New York Jets staff as he prepares for his second NFL season.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported the Jets have trimmed that number in half, after the former BYU quarterback was coached by four staff members during his rookie season in 2021.

While Jets quarterback coach Rob Calabrese and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur return, two others — senior assistant Matt Cavanaugh and Wilson’s personal coach, John Beck — aren’t back with the team.

Wilson has trained with Beck this offseason, though, away from the Jets organization, the Deseret News’ Dick Harmon reported.

Wilson famously traveled to California to train with Beck, another former BYU quarterback, during his time as a Cougar.

Last year, New York hired Beck midseason “because they were so concerned by Wilson’s poor start and felt the young quarterback needed a familiar shoulder to lean on,” Cimini wrote.

Cimini explained that the coaching staff reduction is designed to help get the group together on the same page in Wilson’s development.

“I really like the way the communication has been because it’s been more direct,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh told ESPN. “There’s a lot more conviction in what’s being coached.”

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, struggled during his rookie season, completing 55.6% of his passes for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while going just 3-10 as a starter.

He missed time midway through the season due to injury.

Wilson did, however, show some promise near the end of his rookie year: He didn’t throw an interception over his final five starts.

“I feel he did a good job of keeping himself in a good mental space, understanding what approach to take for the game plan each week, and just trying to get better at staying within it,” Beck said of Wilson handling his rookie season, per Harmon.

