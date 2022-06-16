A look at Yellowstone flooding from Chopper 5

Historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park this week has caused significant damage and led to a total closure of the park that officials are saying may last through next week.

KSL-TV got an aerial look at the damage, from washed out roads to flooded campgrounds.

According to KSL, Pebble Creek Campground is now surrounded by water and debris and the communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate have been cut off from the rest of the park.

Most of the damage is located in the northern end of the park where areas will likely stay closed for the rest of the season.

The southern portion of the park may reopen as soon as next week.

The flooding began on Monday when heavy rain and melting snow overwhelmed the area. Precipitation levels in June for Northwestern Wyoming and Southern Montana reached more than 400% of the region’s average.

A road damaged by flooding in Yellowstone National Park is pictured in a still frame from KSL-TV Chopper 5 video taken Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Meghan Thackrey, KSL-TV

A vehicle drives through flooded areas in a still frame from KSL-TV Chopper 5 video taken Wednesday, June 15, 2022, after severe flooding damaged roads and shut down Yellowstone National Park. Meghan Thackrey, KSL-TV

A road damaged by flooding in Yellowstone National Park is pictured in a still frame from KSL-TV Chopper 5 video taken Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Meghan Thackrey, KSL-TV

Picnic tables at Pebble Creek Campground in Yellowstone National Park, which has been damaged by flooding, is pictured in a still frame from KSL-TV Chopper 5 video taken Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Meghan Thackrey, KSL-TV

A road damaged by flooding on Soda Butte Creek in Yellowstone National Park is pictured in a still frame from KSL-TV Chopper 5 video taken Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Meghan Thackrey, KSL-TV

Gardiner, Montana, which has been cut off from surrounding areas by flooding, is pictured in a still frame from KSL-TV Chopper 5 video taken Wednesday, June 15, 2022, after severe flooding damaged roads and shut down Yellowstone National Park. Meghan Thackrey, KSL-TV

Yellowstone National Park is pictured in a still frame from KSL-TV Chopper 5 video taken Wednesday, June 15, 2022, after severe flooding damaged roads and shut down Yellowstone National Park. Meghan Thackrey, KSL-TV