Happy National Donut Day! Here’s where you can get free donuts

National Donut Day is almost here, and it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a delicious sugary confection. Here are some deals and freebies you ‘do-nut’ want to miss on Friday, June 3.

National Donut Day 2022 deals

Duck Donuts: Duck Donuts, known for their delicious monthly flavors, is giving away one of their classic cinnamon sugar donuts! Snag a free cinnamon sugar donut when you visit any location, no purchase necessary, per Delish.

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is offering not one, but two National Donut Day deals for donut-lovers everywhere to enjoy. Pick up a free donut of your choice! If you’re craving more than just one donut, you can also purchase a dozen donuts of any kind in-store and enjoy a dozen Original Glazed for $1, reports the Today.com.

Dunkin’: Buy one, get one! Receive a free classic donut with purchase of any size drink, according to People magazine.

7-Eleven: This iconic gas station is getting in on the fun. Buy one donut, get one free for all 7Rewards members, per Delish.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Head to this donut company and coffeehouse chain for a free signature glazed donut with any purchase from 5 a.m. until noon, according to the Today.com.

Tim Hortons: Indulge your sweet tooth and get a free donut with your next purchase if you buy a donut using the Tim Hortons app or online any day through June 5, reports Delish.