Why was Eli Manning hanging out with 2 BYU football greats?

Late Tuesday, two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Eli Manning shared a photo on Twitter that had BYU football fans doing a double-take.

Why?

Well, in that photo, the former New York Giants QB was standing next to former BYU greats Jim McMahon and Ty Detmer.

The photo appears to be taken at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

This is getting ridicules. Everywhere I go, more football players. ⁦@JimMcMahon⁩ and Ty Detmer. pic.twitter.com/utXnRpQdRJ — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 22, 2022

What was Eli Manning doing at BYU?

It wasn’t immediately clear why the 41-year-old Manning, who’s moved on to a successful sports broadcasting career, would be in Provo.

Both Detmer and McMahon responded to Manning’s tweet, and McMahon provided a big clue why the meeting took place when he tweeted, “Fun day @BYUfootball with these 2. Check out Eli’s Places streaming on ESPN+ this fall! @TyDetmer14.”

Fun day @BYUfootball with these 2. Check out Eli’s Places streaming on ESPN+ this fall! @TyDetmer14 https://t.co/mnFwW4htlA — Jim McMahon (@JimMcMahon) June 22, 2022

The school’s student newspaper, The Daily Universe, reported that the visit indeed was for a taping of “Eli’s Places.”

34,686 collegiate passing yards and 286 touchdowns in this photo..



Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning visited Provo earlier today to film a new episode of his ESPN+ series "Eli's Places", featuring appearances from former BYU quarterbacks Jim McMahon and Ty Detmer. https://t.co/aNpjcU3Ihy — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) June 22, 2022

What is ‘Eli’s Places’?

The television show “Eli’s Places” debuted in fall 2021 with 10 episodes in its first season.

Unlike “Peyton’s Places,” the TV documentary show that features his older brother and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning exploring elements of the NFL game, Eli Manning’s show focuses on college football.

ESPN+ describes the series as such: “Join 2-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning as he takes on his own version of his brother’s signature show to explore what makes college football a way of life across the country.

“Eli will travel to some of the most well-known and historic college football establishments and meet with giants in the sport to better understand what makes college football such a national sensation.”

“Eli’s Places” can be streamed on both ESPN+ and Hulu.