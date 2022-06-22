Facebook Twitter
Why was Eli Manning hanging out with 2 BYU football greats?

Former Mississippi quarterback Eli Manning addresses the crowd as his No. 10 jersey number is retired as part of the halftime jersey retirement ceremony.

Former Mississippi and NFL quarterback Eli Manning addresses the crowd as his No. 10 jersey number is retired as part of the halftime jersey retirement ceremony at a college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion was reportedly at BYU with Cougar quarterbacks Jim McMahon and Ty Detmer for filming of “Eli’s Places,” a documentary that explores college football.

Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press

Late Tuesday, two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Eli Manning shared a photo on Twitter that had BYU football fans doing a double-take. 

Why?

Well, in that photo, the former New York Giants QB was standing next to former BYU greats Jim McMahon and Ty Detmer.

The photo appears to be taken at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

What was Eli Manning doing at BYU?

It wasn’t immediately clear why the 41-year-old Manning, who’s moved on to a successful sports broadcasting career, would be in Provo.

Both Detmer and McMahon responded to Manning’s tweet, and McMahon provided a big clue why the meeting took place when he tweeted, “Fun day @BYUfootball with these 2. Check out Eli’s Places streaming on ESPN+ this fall! @TyDetmer14.”

The school’s student newspaper, The Daily Universe, reported that the visit indeed was for a taping of “Eli’s Places.”

What is ‘Eli’s Places’?

The television show “Eli’s Places” debuted in fall 2021 with 10 episodes in its first season.

Unlike “Peyton’s Places,” the TV documentary show that features his older brother and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning exploring elements of the NFL game, Eli Manning’s show focuses on college football. 

ESPN+ describes the series as such: “Join 2-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning as he takes on his own version of his brother’s signature show to explore what makes college football a way of life across the country.

“Eli will travel to some of the most well-known and historic college football establishments and meet with giants in the sport to better understand what makes college football such a national sensation.”

“Eli’s Places” can be streamed on both ESPN+ and Hulu.

