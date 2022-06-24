What songs has Taylor Swift written for movie soundtracks?

Taylor Swift’s new song “Carolina” is leaving Swifties — another name for Swift’s fanbase — longing for the swamps.

On Friday, Swift released the song that she wrote for the movie “Where the Crawdads Sing,” which comes out July 15.

“Taylor Swift writing a song for the film based on these characters was the greatest gift that we could have received,” Reese Witherspoon, a producer of the film, told Variety. “We got a call from Taylor and her team to tell us she had written a song, ‘Carolina,’ that incorporates so many of the haunting elements of the movie.”

About a year & half ago I wrote a song about the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively & literally. The juxtaposition of her loneliness & independence. Her curiosity & fear all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness & the world’s betrayal of it. pic.twitter.com/2o1z8Hrht6 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

The song was co-produced by Aaron Dessner and hearkens back to the folksy vibe of her albums “Folklore” and “Evermore,” which were released in 2020.

“The arrangement begins with just a sparsely strummed acoustic guitar that eventually swells into a misty atmosphere with the addition of strings and banjo,” Jon Pareles, Jon Caramanica, Giovanni Russonello and Lindsay Zoladz write for The New York Times.

What other songs has Taylor Swift written for movie soundtracks?

This is hardly the first time Swift has crafted a song for a movie — it’s actually the 12th time she’s written a song that ended up on a movie soundtrack.

Here’s the complete list from Billboard.com:

