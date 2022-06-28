What Lewis Hamilton said about Nelson Piquet’s use of a racial slur toward him

On Tuesday, seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton reacted to a podcast that recently surfaced in which 69-year-old three-time Brazilian F1 world champion Nelson Piquet reportedly used a Portuguese racial slur about him.

“Let’s focus on changing the mindset,” Hamilton first tweeted in Portuguese early Tuesday morning.

Hamilton followed that up with another tweet 10 minutes later in which he wrote, “It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport.

“I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action.”

Vamos focar em mudar a mentalidade — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 28, 2022

It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 28, 2022

According to ESPN, Piquet used the slur in a podcast last year after the British Grand Prix, when Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided.

According to ESPN’s story, Piquet is the father of Verstappen’s girlfriend.

The FIA, the world governing body for motorsport, released a statement on Twitter condemning Piquet, saying, “The FIA strongly condemns any racist or discriminatory language and behaviour, which have no place in sport or wider society. We express our solidarity with @LewisHamilton and fully support his commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion in motor sport.”

F1 also released a statement which read, “Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society. Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect.

“His tireless efforts to increase diversity and inclusion are a lesson to many and something we are committed to at F1.”