Dr. Oz’s opponent, Dave McCormick concedes in Pennsylvania primary

Dave McCormick has officially conceded in the race for Senate in the Pennsylvania primary on Friday afternoon. This move makes Dr. Mehmet Oz the official Republican nominee for the state’s Senate seat.

Falling short: McCormick acknowledged that he did not have enough votes to surpass Oz in the race, according to The Associated Press.



“It is now clear to me with the recount largely complete that we have a nominee,” McCormick said. Before the recount, Oz had a lead of just over 900 votes.

Looking back: This news comes after a recount took place last week. By Pennsylvania law, if the victory margin is less than or equal to .5% of the vote, a recount will automatically take place.



Before McCormick had dropped from the race, results from the recount were set to be revealed on June 8, per Deseret News.

Economic impact: It was estimated that the recount will cost more than $1 million taxpayer dollars, according to previous Deseret reporting.



This race was one of the most expensive in the country, Axios reported. Oz put around $12 million into the race, and McCormick invested $11 million.

An eye-catching election: This election was one of the most widely watched in the country, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.



Axios called the primary race a test to Trump’s “grasp on the Republican party,” given that the former president had endorsed the celebrity doctor.

Looking ahead: In November, Oz will face Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to secure the state’s seat in the U.S. senate, Deseret reported.