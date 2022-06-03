Facebook Twitter
Friday, June 3, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Utah Politics

Dr. Oz’s opponent, Dave McCormick concedes in Pennsylvania primary

Dr. Oz is the official winner of the Pennsylvania primary Senate race

By Ashley Nash
   
SHARE Dr. Oz’s opponent, Dave McCormick concedes in Pennsylvania primary
Dr. Mehmet Oz attends the 14th annual L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York on Dec. 4, 2019.

Dr. Mehmet Oz attends the 14th annual L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York on Dec. 4, 2019.

Evan Agostini, Associated Press

Dave McCormick has officially conceded in the race for Senate in the Pennsylvania primary on Friday afternoon. This move makes Dr. Mehmet Oz the official Republican nominee for the state’s Senate seat.

Falling short: McCormick acknowledged that he did not have enough votes to surpass Oz in the race, according to The Associated Press.

  • “It is now clear to me with the recount largely complete that we have a nominee,” McCormick said. Before the recount, Oz had a lead of just over 900 votes.

Looking back: This news comes after a recount took place last week. By Pennsylvania law, if the victory margin is less than or equal to .5% of the vote, a recount will automatically take place.

  • Before McCormick had dropped from the race, results from the recount were set to be revealed on June 8, per Deseret News.
Related

Economic impact: It was estimated that the recount will cost more than $1 million taxpayer dollars, according to previous Deseret reporting.

  • This race was one of the most expensive in the country, Axios reported. Oz put around $12 million into the race, and McCormick invested $11 million.

An eye-catching election: This election was one of the most widely watched in the country, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

  • Axios called the primary race a test to Trump’s “grasp on the Republican party,” given that the former president had endorsed the celebrity doctor.

Looking ahead: In November, Oz will face Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to secure the state’s seat in the U.S. senate, Deseret reported.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Are you a trashy electronics owner? Why more should care about recycling cellphones
What does Elon Musk know that almost no one else does?
Over 36,000 Afghans in the U.S. have temporary status. What would a path to permanent residency look like?
Tropical Storm Alex predicted to hit Florida this weekend
Search for the source of the Roe v. Wade draft leak intensifies as clerks hand over phone records
Challengers Isom, Edwards take aim at Lee’s leadership, absence at Senate primary debate