Rasheed Wallace is joining the Lakers. What did he say about Russell Westbrook?

On Monday, multiple outlets reported that four-time NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace will be joining the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching staff under new head man Darvin Ham.

Internet consumers are good at remembering things, and when the news broke, a number of readers pointed out that last year Wallace had publicly called Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook “the best player in the NBA” while Westbrook was playing for the Washington Wizards.

It’s unclear exactly when Wallace made the comment, but Westbrook played for the Wizards from December 2020 until August 2021 when he was traded to the Lakers.

Rasheed Wallace on Russ about a year ago: “He’s the best player in the world”



Wallace’s comment became notable, as Westbrook struggled mightily last season to the point that many have wondered if Los Angeles would try to shed his massive contract this offseason.

Ham was formally introduced as the Lakers’ next head coach on Monday and was asked about Westbrook, to which he replied, “Don’t get it messed up. Russell is one of the best players our league has ever seen, and there is still a ton left in that tank. I don’t know why people continue to try to write him off.”

As for Wallace, him joining Ham’s staff means he’ll be leaving the University of Memphis, where he has been an assistant coach under former NBA All-Star Anfernee Hardaway since last August.