Facebook Twitter
Friday, July 1, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Utah Jazz reportedly trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE Utah Jazz reportedly trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during Game 3.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) looks at the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks play at Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz are reportedly trading 3-time NBA All-Star and 3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz will send Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and multiple first-round picks.

It has been reported in recent weeks that the Timberwolves were looking to pair a defensive-minded center next to offensively gifted big man Karl-Anthony Towns, with Gobert being a name regularly mentioned in those talks.

The 27th pick in the 2013 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets, Gobert was acquired by the Jazz on that draft night and went from a seldom-used player in his rookie year to a dominant defensive force.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Joe Ingles, Danuel House Jr. have new NBA destinations
Utah Jazz free agency tracker: Keep up with all of the team’s moves here
Utah Jazz reportedly waive Juancho Hernangomez
What you need to know about the Jazz heading into free agency
Utah Jazz trade Royce O’Neale to Brooklyn Nets for future first-round pick
What Gregg Popovich and Ime Udoka said about the Utah Jazz’s hire of Will Hardy