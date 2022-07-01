Utah Jazz reportedly trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz are reportedly trading 3-time NBA All-Star and 3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz will send Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and multiple first-round picks.

Utah is trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

It has been reported in recent weeks that the Timberwolves were looking to pair a defensive-minded center next to offensively gifted big man Karl-Anthony Towns, with Gobert being a name regularly mentioned in those talks.

The 27th pick in the 2013 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets, Gobert was acquired by the Jazz on that draft night and went from a seldom-used player in his rookie year to a dominant defensive force.

