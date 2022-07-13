Facebook Twitter
Report: Utah Jazz, New York Knicks begin Donovan Mitchell trade talks

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) moves around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during an NBA game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The Jazz won 113-104.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

According to The Atheltic’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones on Wednesday night, the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have “begun discussion” on a Donovan Mitchell trade.

“The Jazz are having conversations with multiple teams on a Mitchell deal, but the Knicks have emerged as the focused destination over the past several days, sources said. Both sides have discussed a deal framework in the past 24 hours, those sources said,” the pair wrote.

After trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed on Tuesday that the Jazz are reportedly “showing a willingness” to listen to trade scenarios for Mitchell.

The asking price for Mitchell will certainly be steep, but the Knicks have eight first-round picks at their disposal. On Wednesday, NBA insider Ian Begley wrote that “teams monitoring the situation believe the Jazz currently are prioritizing draft picks in a return for Mitchell.”

In his five-season career with the Jazz, Mitchell has averaged 23.9 points per game and has been named to the All-Star team three times.

