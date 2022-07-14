Facebook Twitter
This vegan version of McDonald’s has gone viral on TikTok — and it serves $17 ‘Frowny Meals’

The restaurant, called Mr. Charlie’s, features ‘Frowny Meals’ instead of ‘Happy Meals’ and plant-based meat alternatives

By  Lindsey Harper
This Los Angeles-based vegan restaurant is redefining fast food.

  • Driving the news: TikToker @plantbasedparadise first uploaded a video about a vegan restaurant called Mr. Charlie’s back in February, showing the storefront’s red and yellow building design that looked nearly identical to McDonald’s.
  • The video racked up over 3 million views and countless reaction and review videos from other users on the app, including “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo, who claimed the fries had the “McDonald’s salt” taste to them.
@plantbasedparadise

i’ve never had a happy meal before so this was magical 🍔❤️

♬ People who live in California - Rachel

  • The restaurant features items like “Frowny meals” and vegan “Not a Double Double” sandwiches made with a plant-based Impossible burger patty.

What they’re saying: One of the co-founders of Mr. Charlie’s talked to Fox 11 about the company’s mission, saying, “We are breaking the stigma on vegan plant-based food. A lot of people have got this thing that vegan food doesn’t taste very good, and it’s actually pretty exceptional.”

  • When asked about the company’s almost identical look to McDonald’s, Mr. Charlie’s marketing agency Clyde & Seventh responded, “McWho?” per Daily Dot.
Menu: According to its official website, Mr. Charlie’s menu is simple and straightforward — it offers four different sandwiches, as well as nuggets and fries.

  • Not a Hamburger: Impossible burger with pickles, onion, ketchup and mustard. Costs $6.
  • Not a Cheeseburger: Impossible burger, vegan cheese, pickles, onion, ketchup and mustard. Costs $7. (You can also purchase a Double Not which comes with two patties instead of one.)
  • Not a Chicken Sandwich: A plant-based patty with lettuce and vegan mayo. Costs $8.
  • Not Chicken Nuggets: Plant-based nuggets that taste like chicken. Costs $7.
  • British Chips: Just fries. Costs $5.
  • Frowny Meal: 4 nuggets, a “Not a Double Double,” fries and a drink. Costs $17.

So, is the food good? According to its 4.8-star review on DoorDash with over 1,000 positive comments, the majority of people say yes, it is.

  • One reviewer commented on its similarity to McDonald’s, saying, “The food is amazing!! It honestly tastes just like McD’s. My husband and I LOVE it.”
  • Another reviewer commented that the food tasted “really good,” saying, “If you’re vegan and craving some yummy fast food, this is the place! The not a double double hit the spot for me!”
  • Vegans and plant-based dieters alike went to Twitter to share their thoughts on the fast-food joint, with one user rating their meal “100/10 best thing I’ve ever eaten.”

Does McDonald’s have vegan options? According to Vegconomist, “McDonald’s itself has been rolling out its long-awaited McPlant burger around the world, with a trial of the Beyond Meat-produced burger recently expanded to hundreds of new locations in Texas and California.”

Details: Mr. Charlie’s first opened five months ago in downtown L.A. and was started by co-founders Taylor and Charlie Kim, per the Los Angeles Times.

