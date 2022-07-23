BYU football gets commitment from Texas ATH Saimone Davis

For the second day in a row on Saturday, a prospect announced his commitment to the BYU Cougars football program as part of their 2023 recruiting class.

Fresh off the huge pledge on Friday from Arizona tight end Jackson Bowers, Texas athlete Saimone Davis announced his commitment via Twitter Saturday.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Davis is designated as a tight end by both that site and Rivals, although there was chatter Saturday that he was offered by the Cougars as a defensive prospect.

According to 247, Davis also holds scholarship offers from Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State and Virginia among Power Five schools, along with a bunch of Group of Five programs.

Davis becomes the ninth prospect to commit to BYU as part of its 2023 recruiting class.

