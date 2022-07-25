Facebook Twitter
NFL players are praying for this Texans rookie after his cancer diagnosis

John Metchie III, who played for the University of Alabama in college, was recently diagnosed with leukemia

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.

Butch Dill, Associated Press

Soon after Houston Texans rookie John Metchie III announced Sunday that he’d likely miss the season due a cancer diagnosis, the prayers started flowing in. NFL players from across the league shared that they were asking God to help the former Alabama receiver get healthy and then get back on the field.

“Prayers up!” tweeted Phillip Dorsett II, another Texans wide receiver.

“The Lord is your shepherd,” said Texans receiver Brandin Cooks on Instagram.

“Get well soon bro! I’ll be praying for you,” tweeted rookie Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who was drafted in April by the New York Jets.

Greg Grissom, president of the Houston Texans organization, also shared his support on Twitter.

“We wish you a quick and easy recovery, John,” he said. “H-Town is behind you!”

In a statement posted to the Houston Texans’ Twitter and Instagram accounts, Metchie, who was drafted in second round, explained that he had been diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, which he described as “the most curable form of leukemia.” He said he is currently in treatment.

“I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time,” Metchie said.

He added, “Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

