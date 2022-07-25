What’s the latest on the Donovan Mitchell situation?

The NBA world continues to wait as trade talks around two stars — Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell — continue.

The Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks have been involved in trade talks around the three-time All-Star, but the teams are still “far from an agreement,” according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Per Charania, Mitchell has not requested a trade from the Jazz.

Charania reports that the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks have “expressed interest” in Mitchell, but the Jazz still have a high asking price for Mitchell and are staying patient.

Another note of interest in Charania’s report is that the Jazz, along with the Knicks and Indiana Pacers, have “discussed deals” with the Los Angeles Lakers for Russell Westbrook and draft picks, but “there appears no deal imminent in those conversations.”

As for the direction the Jazz could take after a possible Mitchell trade?

Besides accumulating draft picks, the Jazz are reportedly interested in Cleveland guard Collin Sexton, per Sam Amico of Hoops Wire. The Jazz “have broached the idea of a sign-and-trade arrangement with Cleveland for Sexton.” Sexton is a restricted free agent.

According to Amico, the Jazz would “likely would not fully pursue a Sexton trade or outright offer sheet until after a resolution is reached on Mitchell.”

