Notre Dame football posts hype video for Oct. 8 game against BYU

Some guys just can’t handle Vegas. But the stars of Notre Dame football say they’re ready.

The team released a hype video Wednesday featuring defensive end Isaiah Foskey, tight end Michael Mayer and new head coach Marcus Freeman. In it, the trio search for and eventually unveil the special gold and white uniforms the team will wear in its Oct. 8 matchup with BYU at Allegiant Stadium.

Produced by Fighting Irish Media, the video, which is a spoof of “The Hangover,” shows Foskey, Mayer and Freeman reenacting key scenes from the 2009 film with a new football-focused script. They’re hunting for uniforms instead of a missing friend.

“October 8? Allegiant Stadium? We’re back, baby,” Freeman says as he and his players walk into the stadium wearing their new gear at the end of the video.

Some guys CAN handle Vegas



Feel It. October 8 pic.twitter.com/HdzdAOaCDs — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 27, 2022

The Oct. 8 game will mark the first time BYU and the University of Notre Dame have met on a football field since 2013. Altogether, the two teams have faced one another eight times, with the Fighting Irish winning six of those matchups, according to KSL Sports.

In an interview earlier this summer, BYU’s deputy athletic director Brian Santiago said his team is also ready for the Sin City spotlight on Oct. 8. He told BYUtv’s “SportsNation” that he doesn’t see it as a bad thing to have the game in Las Vegas instead of Provo, as the Deseret News reported.

“It’s incredible to be playing Notre Dame on one of the biggest stages,” Santiago said.