Thursday, July 28, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Will Patrick Beverley stay with the Utah Jazz? Here’s what he said about it

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley plays during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley plays during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press

Ever since the Utah Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, there has been talk concerning which players the Jazz got back in the deal will actually be on the team next season.

The prevailing thought has been that point guard Patrick Beverley is the most likely of the group to get traded (probably to a championship contender), and on Wednesday, he addressed that topic with media who were at a basketball camp in Houston that Beverley was hosting.

“I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll see what happens in the next couple weeks, but there’s a lot going on right now. We’ll just see where the dust clears and if everything works out with Utah. Hopefully it does.

Hopefully Donovan Mitchell stays and the team is competitive. If that’s the case then we’re very excited. If that’s not the case, then obviously I’ve been in this league long enough. I want to taste how winning the championship feels, so we’ll see though over the next couple weeks. We’ll see.”

