Former Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall reportedly has a new team

Eric Paschall will reportedly remain in the NBA after all.

In recent days, there were rumors that the former Utah Jazz forward was eyeing a move overseas, which he publicly shot down on Twitter.

Then on Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Paschall has agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he’ll join former Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert.

Free agent F Eric Paschall has agreed to a one-year deal with Minnesota, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2022

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Paschall had an interesting lone season with the Jazz during the 2021-22 campaign, as he appeared in just 58 games and averaged just 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds. But he brought a small ball center option Utah didn’t otherwise have.

The longtime best friend of Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, Paschall had been acquired in a trade with the Golden State Warriors last offseason.

Utah opted to not extend him a qualifying offer this offseason, which would have made him a restricted free agent and given the Jazz the chance to match any offer he received from another team.

