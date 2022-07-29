Facebook Twitter
Friday, July 29, 2022 
Utah Jazz Sports

Former Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall reportedly has a new team

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Paschall had somewhat of an interesting lone season with the Jazz.

Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall, right, chats with Dallas Mavericks bench during preseason game in Dallas, Oct. 6, 2021.

Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall, right, chats with Dallas Mavericks bench, during an NBA preseason basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Paschall is reportedly signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Michael Ainsworth, Associated Press

Eric Paschall will reportedly remain in the NBA after all.

In recent days, there were rumors that the former Utah Jazz forward was eyeing a move overseas, which he publicly shot down on Twitter.

Then on Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Paschall has agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he’ll join former Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Paschall had an interesting lone season with the Jazz during the 2021-22 campaign, as he appeared in just 58 games and averaged just 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds. But he brought a small ball center option Utah didn’t otherwise have.

The longtime best friend of Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, Paschall had been acquired in a trade with the Golden State Warriors last offseason.

Utah opted to not extend him a qualifying offer this offseason, which would have made him a restricted free agent and given the Jazz the chance to match any offer he received from another team.

