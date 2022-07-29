Jazz-Knicks Donovan Mitchell trade talks have reportedly ‘stalled out’

About a week and a half ago, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that trade talks between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks centered around All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell could move quite slowly.

On Friday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that those talks have entirely “stalled out.”

Whether there has been an understanding between the two sides all along that there might be weeks in which no talks happen is unclear, but Charania reported that no talks have taken place in “roughly the last two weeks.”

"As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out."



NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on Donovan Mitchell trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/DXLoEicg9v — The Rally (@TheRally) July 29, 2022

While Charania said, “Clearly there’s really no movement as of yet on the Mitchell to the Knicks front,” he also said that the Jazz “are continuing conversations with other teams that are interested in Mitchell,” and he specifically mentioned the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.

Earlier this week, Charania reported that the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks, along with the Hornets and Wizards, have “expressed interest” in Mitchell.

Still, Charania said Friday, the focus of the Jazz as it relates to Mitchell trade talks has been the Knicks because they can offer the best draft compensation of any team in the league, as well as a good number of potentially interesting young players.

“All eyes will continue to be on the Knicks as a potential suitor,” Charania concluded, “but as of right now, no new movement on Mitchell to the Knicks.”