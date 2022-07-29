Facebook Twitter
Friday, July 29, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Jazz-Knicks Donovan Mitchell trade talks have reportedly ‘stalled out’

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Jazz-Knicks Donovan Mitchell trade talks have reportedly ‘stalled out’
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell dribbles the ball.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up court as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

About a week and a half ago, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that trade talks between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks centered around All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell could move quite slowly.

On Friday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that those talks have entirely “stalled out.”

Whether there has been an understanding between the two sides all along that there might be weeks in which no talks happen is unclear, but Charania reported that no talks have taken place in “roughly the last two weeks.”

While Charania said, “Clearly there’s really no movement as of yet on the Mitchell to the Knicks front,” he also said that the Jazz “are continuing conversations with other teams that are interested in Mitchell,” and he specifically mentioned the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.

Earlier this week, Charania reported that the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks, along with the Hornets and Wizards, have “expressed interest” in Mitchell.

Related

Still, Charania said Friday, the focus of the Jazz as it relates to Mitchell trade talks has been the Knicks because they can offer the best draft compensation of any team in the league, as well as a good number of potentially interesting young players.

“All eyes will continue to be on the Knicks as a potential suitor,” Charania concluded, “but as of right now, no new movement on Mitchell to the Knicks.”

Next Up In Utah Jazz
The NBA is reportedly investigating the Philadelphia 76ers for possible tampering. Former Jazzman Danuel House Jr. is involved
Former Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall reportedly has a new team
Will Patrick Beverley stay with the Utah Jazz? Here’s what he said about it
What Draymond Green and Kevin Durant said about the 1998 Jazz-Bulls Finals matchup
Former Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez reportedly has a new team
What’s the latest on the Donovan Mitchell situation?