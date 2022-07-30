Facebook Twitter
Jefferson Savarino’s clutch goal lifts Real Salt Lake to draw with San Jose Earthquakes

By  Associated Press
Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11) goes for a shot as Real Salt Lake and Sporting KC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Real won 3-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jefferson Savarino scored the equalizer for Real Salt Lake in a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Savarino’s tying goal came in the fifth minute of stoppage time for RSL (9-7-7). Justin Meram had an assist on the goal.

Jeremy Ebobisse and Cristian Espinoza scored one goal each for the Earthquakes (5-9-8), and Jasper Loffelsend scored Real Salt Lake’s other goal.

The Earthquakes outshot RSL 14-12, with four shots on goal to six for Real Salt Lake.

JT Marcinkowski saved three of the five shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Zac MacMath had two saves for RSL.

The Earthquakes host Inter Miami on Wednesday, while RSL will host Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

