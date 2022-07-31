Tony Finau wins for the 2nd straight week with Rocket Mortgage Classic victory

Utah golfer Tony Finau has achieved a feat not seen on the PGA Tour since 2019.

On Sunday, Finau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan for his second tournament victory in as many weeks after he took home the 3M Open title last week.

It marks the first time since Brendon Todd did it three years ago that a player on the Tour has won in back-to-back weeks.

Finau now has four career victories to his name to go along with four top five finishes in major tournaments.

Finau finished the tournament at -26, five shots up on the trio of Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young and Taylor Pendrith, who finished in a tie for second at -21.

Finau and Pendrith had entered Sunday in a tie for the lead at -21.

The win for Finau marks the first time he had entered Sunday with a lead and won the tournament after faltering on five previous occasions.

On Sunday, Finau finished the front nine one shot up on Pendrith before going -3 on the back nine and pulling away as Pendrith went even.

As good as Finau was in sealing the deal with a final round 67 on the Par 72 course, he did score his lone bogey of the entire tournament on the 11th hole, but he rebounded with a birdie on the 12th and also birdied 14 and 17.

While Pendrith faltered, Cantlay was great Sunday in shooting a 66 to climb up the leaderboard, and Young wasn’t far behind with a 68.

Unlike last week when he mounted a huge comeback to win, Finau was atop the leaderboard essentially the entire week after shooting a 64 on Thursday, 66 on Friday and 65 on Saturday.