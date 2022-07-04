Facebook Twitter
This Utah city is No. 1 in the country for small business success, new report says

3 Utah cities made the top 10

By  Ashley Nash
   
Downtown Logan is pictured on Saturday, March 26, 202

Downtown Logan is pictured on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Logan was named the top small city in the United States for small business success in a new report by Verizon.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

For the fifth consecutive year, Verizon compiled a report of the best small cities in the United States for starting a small business.

This year, three Utah cities made the top 10, with Logan at the top, Millcreek at No. 4 and Lehi at No. 9.

What makes these cities so great? For this report, Verizon gathered data from 300 cities and considered certain categories: population, percent of residents with at least a bachelor’s degree, commute time, income, internet access, loans per business and tax score.

Logan: Logan was deemed the best small city in the country to run a small business, according to Verizon.

  • This is Logan’s fifth consecutive year in the top 50, due to a short average commute time —18 minutes — fast internet and a high tax score. Verizon states that it’s relatively easy to secure a loan in Logan, as well.

Millcreek: Coming in at No. 4 on the list, Verizon states that Millcreek is perfect for people who “don’t care for big city living but still want to be close to all the action.”

  • Located just 10-15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, Millcreek has a growing job market and “admirable tax score.”
  • Verizon says that most people in Millcreek are families and young professionals, which only “adds to the excitement” of the city.

Lehi: Lehi, at No. 9 on the list, scores high due to the average household income being over $100,000 annually.

  • Lehi has a good tax score and residents of the city have easy access to fast internet and business loans.
  • “Lehi is a great place for small-business owners to set down their roots,” Verizon says. “After all, the old west is known for expansion and reinvention.”

Honorable mentions: Two other Utah cities also made the top 50 list for best small cities to start a small business: Taylorsville at No. 25 and South Jordan at No. 37.

Top 10 cities: According to Verizon, these are the top 10 small cities for starting a small business in the U.S.:

  1. Logan, Utah.
  2. Richland, Washington.
  3. Corvallis, Oregon.
  4. Millcreek, Utah.
  5. Kentwood, Michigan.
  6. Olympia, Washington.
  7. Royal Oak, Michigan.
  8. Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
  9. Lehi, Utah.
  10. Missoula, Montana.

