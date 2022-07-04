This Utah city is No. 1 in the country for small business success, new report says

For the fifth consecutive year, Verizon compiled a report of the best small cities in the United States for starting a small business.

This year, three Utah cities made the top 10, with Logan at the top, Millcreek at No. 4 and Lehi at No. 9.

What makes these cities so great? For this report, Verizon gathered data from 300 cities and considered certain categories: population, percent of residents with at least a bachelor’s degree, commute time, income, internet access, loans per business and tax score.

Logan: Logan was deemed the best small city in the country to run a small business, according to Verizon.



This is Logan’s fifth consecutive year in the top 50, due to a short average commute time —18 minutes — fast internet and a high tax score. Verizon states that it’s relatively easy to secure a loan in Logan, as well.

Millcreek: Coming in at No. 4 on the list, Verizon states that Millcreek is perfect for people who “don’t care for big city living but still want to be close to all the action.”



Located just 10-15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, Millcreek has a growing job market and “admirable tax score.”

Verizon says that most people in Millcreek are families and young professionals, which only “adds to the excitement” of the city.

Lehi: Lehi, at No. 9 on the list, scores high due to the average household income being over $100,000 annually.



Lehi has a good tax score and residents of the city have easy access to fast internet and business loans.

“Lehi is a great place for small-business owners to set down their roots,” Verizon says. “After all, the old west is known for expansion and reinvention.”

Honorable mentions: Two other Utah cities also made the top 50 list for best small cities to start a small business: Taylorsville at No. 25 and South Jordan at No. 37.

Top 10 cities: According to Verizon, these are the top 10 small cities for starting a small business in the U.S.:

