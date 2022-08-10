Will Zach Wilson and Britain Covey pass their first preseason test? They face each other this week

On one sideline, there’s Zach Wilson, the former BYU quarterback who’s headed into his second NFL season with the New York Jets and trying to prove he’s much better than the rough rookie campaign he endured last season.

On the other sideline, there’s Britain Covey, the former University of Utah wide receiver and return specialist who went undrafted in April but has become a media darling for the Philadelphia Eagles during training camp.

On Friday night, the pair will be two of the most scrutinized players when the Jets and Eagles face each other during Week 1 of the NFL preseason. (Sorry, Utah NFL fans, the game won’t be televised live in the state).

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, is generating plenty of buzz this offseason, much of it positive, and Friday’s game will provide the chance for the former Corner Canyon High star to show what kind of progress he’s made.

Wilson is expected to play one to two series against the Eagles, depending on the number of snaps, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Zach Wilson will play 1-2 series against the #Eagles, or be based off snaps. Basically, if he takes #Jets down field on first drive, he’ll likely be done. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 10, 2022

“I’m approaching this like it’s a game week,” Wilson told reporters Tuesday. “The preparation for the Eagles won’t be crazy, we’ll still be working on ourselves. But if I go out there and play the whole game, I’ll be ready for it.”

Covey, meanwhile, is trying to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster. Special teams — specifically his return abilities — is likely his best chance at making the cut, though the former Timpview High star reportedly earned first-team reps at wide receiver late last week.

Eagles head coach Nick Siranni has taken notice of Covey, praising him for his quickness.

The diminutive Covey — he stands 5-foot-8 — said his size has helped fuel his motivation to prove people wrong, a trait that will come in handy as he tries to earn a roster spot.

“It leads to your mentality and your work ethic and I think it’s a positive thing because when you can’t rely on size or just this crazy athleticism, you have to be detailed and I think that’s what I’ve strived for my whole career — being very detailed and being very smart and understanding where my advantages come,” Covey told Eagles writer Dave Sparado.

Are there any NFL players with Utah ties involved in this week’s preseason games?

Here’s every Utah tie currently on an NFL roster heading into Week 1 of the preseason:

Thursday

New York Giants at New England Patriots, 5 p.m. MDT (NFL Network)

Giants players with Utah ties:



None.

Patriots players with Utah ties:



Linebacker Harvey Langi played for BYU, the University of Utah and Bingham High.

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens, 5:30 p.m.

Titans players with Utah ties:



None.

Ravens players with Utah ties:



Quarterback Tyler Huntley played for the University of Utah.

Free safety Marcus Williams played for the University of Utah.

Friday

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, 4 p.m. (NFL Network)

Falcons players with Utah ties:



Running back Tyler Allgeier played for BYU.

Lions players with Utah ties:



Offensive lineman Darrin Paulo played for the University of Utah.

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell played for Desert Hills High.

Running back Jamaal Williams played for BYU.

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars, 5 p.m.

Browns players with Utah ties:



Linebacker Sione Takitaki played for BYU.

Jaguars players with Utah ties:



Center Nick Ford played for the University of Utah.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd played for the University of Utah.

Defensive tackle Jay Tufele played for Bingham High.

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals, 5:30 p.m.

Cardinals players with Utah ties:



Defensive tackle Leki Fotu played for the University of Utah and Herriman High.

Running back T.J. Pledger played for the University of Utah.

Linebacker Nick Vigil played for Utah State and Fremont High.

Bengals players with Utah ties:



Cornerback Jalen Davis played for Utah State.

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles, 5:30 p.m.

Jets players with Utah ties:



Defensive end Bradlee Anae played for the University of Utah.

Cornerback Javelin Guidry played for the University of Utah.

Linebacker Kai Nacua played for BYU.

Quarterback Zach Wilson played for BYU and Corner Canyon High.

Eagles players with Utah ties:



Wide receiver Britain Covey played for the University of Utah and Timpview High.

Offensive lineman Sua Opeta played for Weber State and Stansbury High.

Tight end Noah Togiai played for Hunter High.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Packers players with Utah ties:



Linebacker Tipa Galeai played for Utah State.

Safety Dallin Leavitt played for Utah State and BYU.

Quarterback Jordan Love played for Utah State.

49ers players with Utah ties:



Defensive tackle Tomasi Laulile played for BYU.

Linebacker Fred Warner played for BYU.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky played for the University of Utah.

Saturday

Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders, 11 a.m.

Panthers players with Utah ties:



Offensive tackle Brady Christensen played for BYU and Bountiful High.

Wide receiver Derek Wright played for Utah State.

Commanders players with Utah ties:



Center Tyler Larsen played for Utah State and Jordan High.

Wide receiver Dax Milne played for BYU and Bingham High.

Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears, 11 a.m. (NFL Network)

Chiefs players with Utah ties:



Safety Zayne Anderson played for BYU and Stansbury High.

Tight end Matt Bushman played for BYU.

Bears players with Utah ties:



Cornerback Jaylon Johnson played for the University of Utah.

Offensive tackle Braxton Jones played for Southern Utah and Murray High.

Long snapper Patrick Scales played for Utah State and Weber High.

Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga played for BYU and Granger High.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 2 p.m. (NFL Network)

Colts players with Utah ties:



Free safety Julian Blackmon played for the University of Utah and Layton High.

Wide receiver Samson Nacua played for BYU, the University of Utah and Timpview High.

Cornerback Chris Wilcox played for BYU.

Running back Ty’Son Williams played for BYU.

Bills players with Utah ties:



Cornerback Taron Johnson played for Weber State.

Running back Zack Moss played for the University of Utah.

Wide receiver Neil Pau’u played for BYU.

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 5 p.m. (NFL Network)

Seahawks players with Utah ties:



Linebacker Cody Barton played for the University of Utah and Brighton High.

Safety Marquise Blair played for the University of Utah.

Defensive tackle Bryan Mone played for Highland High.

Running back Darwin Thompson played for Utah State.

Steelers players with Utah ties:



Safety Miles Killebrew played for Southern Utah.

Running back Jaylen Warren played for Utah State, Snow College and East High.

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5:30 p.m.

Dolphins players with Utah ties:



Defensive end Porter Gustin played for Salem Hills High.

Safety Eric Rowe played for the University of Utah.

Buccaneers players with Utah ties:



Wide receiver Deven Thompkins played for Utah State.

Safety Troy Warner played for BYU.

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans, 6 p.m.

Saints players with Utah ties:



Linebacker Kaden Elliss played for Judge Memorial High.

Linebacker Chase Hansen played for the University of Utah and Lone Peak High.

Tight end Taysom Hill played for BYU.

Linebacker Nephi Sewell played for the University of Utah and Desert Hills High.

Wide receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed played for Weber State.

Safety Daniel Sorensen played for BYU.

Texans players with Utah ties:



None.

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos, 7 p.m. (ABC)

Cowboys players with Utah ties:



Center James Empey played for BYU and American Fork High.

Wide receiver Simi Fehoko played for Brighton High.

Tight end Dalton Schultz played for Bingham High.

Defensive end Mika Tafua played for the University of Utah.

Broncos players with Utah ties:



Offensive tackle Garett Bolles played for the University of Utah, Snow College and Westlake High.

Wide receiver Tim Patrick played for the University of Utah, though he recently went on injured reserve.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m. (KJZZ)

Rams players with Utah ties:



Safety Terrell Burgess played for the University of Utah.

Kicker Matt Gay played for the University of Utah and Orem High.

Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner played for Utah State.

Defensive end Jonah Williams played for Weber State.

Chargers players with Utah ties:



Cornerback Michael Davis played for BYU.

Safety Alohi Gilman played for Orem High.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy played for BYU.

Sunday

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders, 2:25 p.m. (NFL Network)

Vikings players with Utah ties:



None.

Raiders players with Utah ties:

