High school soccer: Thursday night highlight’s include Maeser Prep’s Cat Miller scoring her 100th career goal

Following a big win on Tuesday night, Maeser Prep backed it up with another strong performance on Thursday to continue its winning ways.

Once again a huge night for Maeser Prep player Cat Miller, who scored two goals as she joins a select group of only 10 players in state history who have recorded 100 or more goals during their high school tenure.

“Once we settled down and started possessing the ball, we were able to spread it around for Cat and our strikers to find and exploit. Cat doesn’t need much space to create massive problems for other teams,” said Maeser Prep coach Dustin Simmons.

A strong defensive performance from Mountain Ridge allowed it to squeak out the one-goal road victory at Fremont. Kya Newton notched the only goal on an assist from Kelsie Petersen in the first half, with Elle Rafajko recording the shutout in goal.

“The girls really played team soccer today. They shared the ball well all game in possession and controlled the middle of the field. Defensively they were solid and really didn’t give up many chances,” said Mountain Ridge coach Jeremy King.

Addie Rose scored a pair of goals in the first half as Provo evened up its record on the season with a strong road victory at Jordan.

“Hard work pays off. The girls focus on the past game was to keep the ball consistent and work hard when we don’t have the ball. There has been a lot of improvement in the last two games on our focus and having this small goals has allow to achieve our goal for the first preseason,” said Provo coach Adoney Jovel.

After starting their season with two tough losses, Riverton got a bounce-back win Thursday evening against previously undefeated Olympus. Tandem senior goalkeepers Annika Franz and Jade Goulding each contributed to Riverton’s shutout allowing junior Emmalee Christensen’s second half goal to decide the game in favor of the Silverwolves.

“The girls played hard and really picked up their work rate in the second half. They are starting to gel as a team and are improving each time they play together,” said Riverton coach Paul Moizer.

Leading 1-0 at the half, Bountiful tacked on three more goals in the second half to runaway from Juan Diego for its third win of the season.

Outside of the goal from senior Chloe Pickett, RedHawks sophomore crew came up big with a goal from Oakley Jenson as well as two goals from Sophie Winzeler.

“The girls are starting to figure out who we are,” said Bountiful coach Lou Plank.

Ridgeline continued its impressive start to the season with a solid road victory at Skyridge. Sophomore Emilee Skinner came up big for Ridgeline by putting a ball in the back of the net, as well as assisting teammate Brynli Baker ion her second half goal.

“Our defense played very organized tonight. Skyridge is a very fast team and that forced us to make adjustments to help manage those threats. Offensively we were able to connect well and find each other in some dangerous spots. It was a great win against a very good team,” said Ridgeline coach Mark Tureson.

