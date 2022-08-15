Facebook Twitter
Here’s when Rudy Gobert will reportedly return to Utah for the first time to face the Jazz

Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported two dates that the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves will play next season.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) slams down a dunk over Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) after taking an alley-oop pass from teammate Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks play Game 4 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Utah won 100-99.

Over the past several days, numerous reports have leaked about marquee games on the calendar for the 2022-23 NBA season, such as which teams will play on Christmas Day.

On Monday night, Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported when the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves will face each other for the first time since completing the blockbuster trade that sent All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves for a slew of players and draft picks.

Haynes reported that the two sides will meet on Oct. 21 in Minnesota (opening night is Oct. 18, multiple outlets have reported), and that they will play in Utah for the first time on Dec. 9.

It is not known if there will be another game in Minnesota in between those two dates. With both teams being members of the NBA’s Northwest Division, they will face each other four times total in the regular season.

Substack’s Marc Stein reported Monday that the entire schedule for the season will be unveiled on Wednesday.

