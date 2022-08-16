High school soccer: Tuesday night highlight’s include Weber edging Syracuse in Region 1 opener, shootout win for Roy

Weber maintained consistent pressure on Syracuse as the Warrior scored once about every 15 minutes. Freshman Ellie Lund and junior Callie Price each had two goals, all of them on assists. Cortney Cobabe, Abby Affleck, and Avery Sanders had a goal and an assist apiece for the Titans.

“Today’s game summed up everything we have worked on so far this year: staying connected as a team, playing with a ‘Warrior mindset,’ finding the back of the net and working through adversity. It was truly a beautiful game today,” Weber coach Lei Ann Price said.

The Royals and Panthers fought down to only the second 0-0 shootout of the season, and Roy took home the win by the slimmest of margins, 4-3, on penalty kicks.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our resiliency throughout the game. West played a tough game especially their keeper. Going forward we will continue to improve, but there is no doubt that we have gained a lot of experience today,” Roy head coach Alyssa Foutz said.

Lone Peak continued its tear through the nonregion schedule, this time with an overpowering of one of 3A’s top teams. Junior Bella Devey led with two goals and sophomore Kate Denney was the backbone with three assists.

Green Canyon made a big improvement on its resume with a shutout of previously undefeated Box Elder. Katelyn Jensen and Austin Miller assisted to each other for goals while Capriel Winder finished the job with another goal near the end.

“I was extremely happy with the girls performance tonight. After a tough loss against Lone Peak I felt like the girls came to this game tonight with something to prove. We worked on specific things at practice and I saw big improvement tonight,” Green Canyon coach Kirt Sadler said.

In a non-region matchup between the top-ranked teams in 2A and 3A, RSL Academy steamrolled Rowland Hall as five different players found the back of the net for the Griffins.

“Today was a well-rounded team effort. We have three games this week, so it was great to have a performance from everyone where we could rest legs and get everyone some time on the field. Rowland Hall had some tough players up top that were physical and fast and gave my back line a challenge, but I was proud of how they battled and covered for each other. On the other side, the attack was creating some great chances, and it was great to get some goals from several different players,” RSL Academy coach Sly Yeates said.

