Tuesday, August 16, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Donovan Mitchell trade talks between Jazz, Knicks reportedly have resumed

The Athletic reported the two organizations have discussed trade possibilities in the past week

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives on San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (17).

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives on San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (17) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Buckle up, Utah Jazz fans.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones reported Tuesday that the Jazz and New York Knicks have re-engaged in trade talks that involve All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

There has been trade conversation between the two franchises within the past week, The Athletic reported, while adding, “There is no traction between the two teams on a deal, and no Mitchell trade is imminent for the Jazz, sources said.”

This comes after a report from Charania at the end of July that talks between the Jazz and Knicks had “stalled out.”

Charania and Jones also reported a pair of other NBA teams that have shown interest in pursuing Mitchell: the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards.

The Athletic was first to report back on July 13 that the Knicks and Jazz had engaged in conversations about a trade involving the Jazz’s star player.

