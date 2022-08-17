Top 20 performances from Week 1 in Utah high school football

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 1. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Isaac Wilson, Corner Canyon — Torched Herriman’s defense in the 45-7 victory as he completed 21 of 30 passes for 450 yards and six touchdowns in his first varsity start.

Carson Sudbury, Bingham — Powered Bingham to the 42-14 road victory over Weber as he carried the ball just seven times but made the most of it with 114 yards and three touchdowns.

Aiden Bayles, Westlake — Completed 11 of 19 passes for 267 yards and two scores while also rushing for 95 yards and two additional TDs as the Westlake rolled to the 45-21 victory in Week 1.

Sam Woolley, Riverton — Caught four passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 79-yarder in the fourth quarter as Riverton rallied to beat Syracuse 27-25 in the season opener.

Boston Reinhold, Farmington — Carried the ball 23 times for 120 yards and two scores as Farmington had to grind out a 19-14 win over Pleasant Grove in Week 1.

Class 5A

Cooper Swasey, Payson — Receiver had a huge Week 1 performance as he caught six passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns in helping Payson role to the 44-14 win over North Sanpete.

Clayson Jakins, Cedar Valley — Carried the ball 17 times for 180 yards while finding the end zone three times as the Aviators opened the season with a 42-35 win over Copper Hills.

Tevita Valeti, Springville — Had a dominant day on the ground carrying the ball 27 times for 256 yards and three touchdowns — all in the first half — as Spingville cruised to the 41-14 win at Dixie.

Jackson Brousseau, Lehi — Enjoyed a near perfect Week 1 performance in Lehi’s 48-0 win over Davis as he completed 92% of his passes (22 of 24) for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

Faletau Satuala, Bountiful — Did a bit of everything in Bountiful’s 28-3 win over Highland. He opened the scoring on the final play of the first half with an 84-yard pick-six to go along with his eight tackles. He also led Bountiful in receiving with 39 yards.

Class 4A

Hunter Johnson, Snow Canyon — Enjoyed a strong Week 1 outing as he completed 15 of 24 passes for 242 yards and six touchdowns to led Snow Canyon to the easy 48-7 win over Northridge.

Carson Olson, Mountain Crest — Scored all four Mountain Crest touchdowns in the 27-0 road victory over Hurricane as he carried the ball 12 times for 75 yards.

Brevin Egbert, Sky View — Carried the ball 22 times for 97 yards and two scores as the Bobcats handled Salem Hills 35-14 relatively easy in Week 1.

Class 3A

Kayson Douglas, Manti — Completed 12 of 16 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns as the Templars jumped out quick against Union in Week 1 on its way to the 35-21 win.

Gabe Mouritsen, Grantsville — Led the way defensively for Grantsville with 10 tackles in its strong 30-26 win over Provo, in addition to leading the team in carries with 11 for 31 yards.

Class 2A

Devin Watson, Summit Academy — Great first week as he completed 28 of 39 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns in addition to rushing for 83 more yards as the Bears beating Cottonwood 41-13 in the opener.

Rayce Walling, Grand — Did a bit of everything in leading Grand past Water Canyon 50-0 for its first win in two years. He rushed for 119 yards and three scores, kick one field goal and three extra points and also recorded an interception defensively.

Brady Freeman, South Summit — Was everywhere defensively for South Summit in its 40-8 win over Uintah as he recorded six tackles, two sacks and also return an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Class 1A

Tyrek Hopkins, Gunnison Valley — Carried the ball 17 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs rolled to the 52-6 season-opening win over ALA.

Kilo Tsosie, Milford — Played a big role in leading Milford to the 34-20 win over Duchesne as he completed 16 of 32 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for another score.

