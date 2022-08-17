Utah Jazz games to be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet in 2022-23, but change could be on the way

Utah Jazz fans looking to watch games next season will once again turn to AT&T SportsNet.

The team announced Wednesday that games will remain on AT&T SportsNet for the 2022-23 season. The channel is available through two traditional cable and satellite services in Utah — Xfinity and DirecTV — and on two streaming services — FuboTV and DirecTV Stream.

Creating great fan experiences—in person and online—is our #1 priority. We are committed to providing enhanced viewing options to watch Utah Jazz games and have opened negotiations for a broadcast & streaming partner that would begin in the 23/24 season. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 17, 2022

Change from the traditional regional sports model could be on the way, though, as the Jazz can now negotiate with other partners besides AT&T SportsNet for the first time since 2009, when the deal first went into effect.

The new deal would begin in the 2023-24 season, according to the team.

Team sources indicated that the Jazz have started negotiations with broadcast partners for a new deal.

The Jazz’s goal in a new TV deal is to provide a multitude of options to watch the team — through cable and satellite (e.g. DirecTV, Xfinity), streaming TV packages (e.g. FuboTV, YouTube TV) and a pay-per-view option — for one game, a package of games, or a whole season.

