The Utah Jazz’s 2022-23 schedule has been released. Here are the highlights

It’s still unclear exactly how completely new the Utah Jazz roster will be in the 2022-23 season, but on Wednesday, the schedule for their campaign was released.

The Jazz will open on Oct. 19 at home against the Denver Nuggets, and then play Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road two days later, as Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported would take place.

As ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported, the Jazz will host the New York Knicks — a potential trade destination for Donovan Mitchell — on Nov. 15, with the game scheduled to air on TNT.

Utah will play in the afternoon on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16, also on the road at Minnesota.

The team’s last regular-season home game will be April 8, also against Denver, and the regular season will conclude on April 9 on the road at the Los Angeles Lakers, whom multiple outlets reported Wednesday afternoon agreed to a two-year contract extension with LeBron James.

The Jazz will play 15 back-to-back sets (six road/road, four home/road, three road/home and two home/home). Utah’s longest homestand is six games from Nov. 28-Dec. 9 and its longest road trip is six games from March 3-13.

The All-Star break is Feb. 17-22. Salt Lake City will host the NBA’s All-Star festivities.

The month-by-month breakdown of the schedule:

