High school volleyball: Thursday night highlights include a heartfelt Olympus win, five-set win for Clearfield

An emotional day came with an emotional win as Olympus persevered against the defending 3A champion Cougars after five sets. Union took the first point, and after a comeback from Olympus, the Cougars looked primed to take over with a blowout set point in the third. The Titans rallied to force a fifth set and won by the slimmest of margins.

Olympus dedicated the win to the grandmother of senior outside hitter Allison Clark, who recently passed away. Clark started the game after attending the funeral earlier that day, arriving just before the varsity start time.

“We knew that Union was going to be a tough team coming in. We took awhile to get going but started to improve as we trusted one another,” Olympus coach Preston Rosander said.

For the second time in as many games, Clearfield went the full five sets with their opponent, Bonneville in this case, before claiming the win. The Lakers got the early lead and took the fourth set later on to force a fifth, then Clearfield ran away in the last frame with a 15-8 set point.

“We had some younger players really step up and play a big role in our win tonight. We are ready to get back in the gym and continue finding ways to get better as a team. Our younger girls are really stepping up and playing big roles in varsity,” Clearfield coach Brooke Pehrson said.

Northridge prevailed convincingly over an old Region 1 foe with a sweep of Fremont. Despite claiming the first set in easy fashion, Fremont gave the Knights all they could handle the rest of the match but came away with zero.

“It was a good win to get under our belt! At times, we had to grind, and early in the season, that is sometimes the best thing for your team. Some of our key contributors are starting to feel comfortable in their roles! And tonight finally started to excel,” Northridge coach Mitchell Stevens said.

Kearns came away with a massive comeback to seal the win in five sets at home against Logan. After a dominant first set, the Cougars struggled and gave up a 2-1 lead to the Grizzlies. After an intense fourth set, the Cougars raced away for the win.

“Paris Tuaumu led the team with various digs and service points. Maliyah Toone and Lealofi Talia responded with consistent attacks that led to many kills. It was a team effort from everyone involved for the Kearns Cougars,” Kearns coach Jon Diaz said.

Wendover had Providence Hall on the ropes with a 2-0 advantage before the Patriots fought back with a dominant third set. The Wildcats recovered quickly and eked out the fourth set to claim the win.

“We started off strong and had a good lead, but their players did a good job at picking on us, so it became a mental game in the third set, but luckily we were able to over come it and finish with a win,” Wendover coach Lidia Delgadillo said.

Manti prevailed convincingly over Payson in a sweep to move to 3-0. The Templars have lost only one set so far this season as coach Aaron Smith improves on his second year of coaching.

“The girls played at 100% all game and stayed disciplined in our system. The score took care of itself,” Smith said.

Not a single set in this match was won by more than four points, but Orem came away with the win to hand Crimson Cliffs its first loss and move to 2-0.

“This is a young team, and we are slowly learning how to work as a team and that everyone has a role to play within the team. Crimson Cliffs is a tough team, and we talked a lot about focusing on controlling the things we can control. We struggled with finding our game earlier on, but we were able to manage some of our unforced errors, serving tough and playing tough defense. I’m proud of them and hope they can see potential if they keep working out. We have natural leaders on the court, and we hope to continue to build and work hard,” Orem coach Bill Sefita said.

3A Judge Memorial moved to 2-0 on the season with a sweep of 5A East, the Bulldogs’ second win over a school 4A or larger. The Leopards kept it close in the first two sets, but Judge took the last point convincingly.

“I am very proud of how the girls performed tonight. We used the momentum from our Tuesday win and capitalized on our defense tonight. The girls were scrappy and focused. This was a win for our Judge family,” Judge coach Taylor Gustafson said.

