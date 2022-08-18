With the 2022 season nearing, what’s the latest bowl projections for Utah, BYU and Utah State?

There are less than two weeks until the college football season kicks off with Week 0 games, a slate that includes Utah State hosting UConn.

The rest of the college football world will catch up the next week, when Utah visits Florida in a pivotal nonconference matchup, while BYU travels to USF to open its season.

Even with the college football season still on the horizon, though, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some looking toward the end of the year, specifically at the bowl season.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm — a noted postseason prognosticator — did just that last week, releasing his preseason bowl projections.

What is Utah’s bowl projection from CBS Sports?

Utah has been a popular choice to make the College Football Playoff and end the Pac-12’s streak of five straight seasons with a playoff team, though that’s not where Palm has Utah heading.

Instead, he predicts Utah will be back in the Rose Bowl, this time playing against Michigan. The Utes — who lost a 48-45 thriller to Ohio State in last year’s Rose Bowl — have played the Wolverines four times in the past 20 years, with Utah winning the last three games.

Palm predicts that this year’s CFP teams will include Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma.

What are BYU and Utah State’s bowl projections from CBS Sports?

Palm also has BYU and Utah State bowl bound, though in less prestigious matchups.

For the Cougars, he predicts BYU will face San Jose State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17 in the program’s final year of independence.

For the Aggies, Palm projects Utah State going back to the Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 20 and facing Central Michigan.