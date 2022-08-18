iPhone 14’s launch might be around the corner. Here’s what to expect

The new iPhone is reportedly set to release soon. Circulating reports indicate that Apple will hold a launch event on Sept. 7, where it will unveil the iPhone 14.

According to Bloomberg, the tech company will unveil a series of new products, including Macs, iPads and Apple Watches.

The iPhone 14 will come in four models, like the iPhone 13 — except this time, there will be two larger models, namely the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as Art Raymond previously reported for the Deseret News.

The launch will be streamed online, as it has since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Apple faced supply chain issues which held up the production of the latest phone. This may drive up the price by at least $100, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Here’s the possible breakdown of the cost, per Forbes:



IPhone 14 — $899 (the iPhone 13 cost $799).

IPhone 14 Max — $999 (iPhone 13 Mini, $699).

IPhone 14 Pro — $1099 (iPhone 13 Pro, $999).

IPhone 14 Pro Max — $1199 (iPhone 13 Pro Max, $1099).

In the past, the products have become available a week after launch. Reports indicate that store workers are also prepared for a launch on Sept. 16.

According to CNET, here’s what to expect from the launch:

