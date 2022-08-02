Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, August 2, 2022 | 
Sports

Juan Soto is reportedly getting traded

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Juan Soto is reportedly getting traded
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto bats during a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto bats during a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP

The biggest name on the Major League Baseball trade market ahead of Tuesday’s deadline is reportedly on the move.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Washington Nationals are trading outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres.

In return, the Nationals are getting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, outfielder Robert Hassell III, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, pitcher Jarlin Susana and one more major league player to be determined.

Passan reported that the “one more player” negotiations are holding up the deal being finalized at this point, but that it will be soon.

The 23-year-old Soto is a two-time All-Star and was the 2020 National League batting champion.

He reportedly turned down a $400 million contract from the Nationals earlier this year, prompting them to explore trading him.

Next Up In Sports
This F1 superstar just joined the Denver Broncos’ ownership group
Utah State adds commitment from junior college defensive end
Key takeaways from Tucker Carlson’s interview with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman
High school football: Stansbury pegged as Region 7 favorite a year after its run to 5A semifinals
The BYU Cougars’ 2023 recruiting class continues to grow
Who have the Utah Utes added to their 2023 recruiting class?