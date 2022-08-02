Juan Soto is reportedly getting traded

The biggest name on the Major League Baseball trade market ahead of Tuesday’s deadline is reportedly on the move.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Washington Nationals are trading outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres.

In return, the Nationals are getting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, outfielder Robert Hassell III, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, pitcher Jarlin Susana and one more major league player to be determined.

Passan reported that the “one more player” negotiations are holding up the deal being finalized at this point, but that it will be soon.

The package going back to Washington for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, sources tell ESPN:



- LHP MacKenzie Gore

- OF Robert Hassell III

- SS C.J. Abrams

- OF James Wood

- RHP Jarlin Susana

- one more major league player



That's the only holdup right now to the agreed-upon deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

The 23-year-old Soto is a two-time All-Star and was the 2020 National League batting champion.

He reportedly turned down a $400 million contract from the Nationals earlier this year, prompting them to explore trading him.

