‘The Voice’ is coming back — but Kelly Clarkson isn’t

After not airing in the spring for the first time since its debut in 2011, “The Voice” has announced when it will return.

When does ‘The Voice’ Season 22 come out?

Season 22 of “The Voice” will premiere Sept. 19, according to NBC.com.

The show — which usually airs in the spring and fall — is only airing once this year.



“‘The Voice’ remains one of the most popular shows on television and we want to keep it that way,” Frances Berwick of NBC Universal Television and Streaming previously said in a statement, the Deseret News reported. “We want to eventize this iconic series. We think ‘The Voice’ will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also superserving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this year.”

Who are the coaches on ‘The Voice’ 2022?

While coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend will return to the red swivel chairs, “The Voice” revealed earlier this year that longtime coach Kelly Clarkson would not be returning, the Deseret News reported.

Clarkson joined “The Voice” in 2014, and won four times — including this past season that saw the sibling trio Girl Named Tom claim the victory, per Deadline. Camila Cabello will replace Clarkson on the new season of “The Voice.”

“The Voice” also announced earlier this year that Gwen Stefani is returning to the show to replace Ariana Grande, who made her coaching debut last season, the Deseret News reported.

Stefani, who is married to Shelton — the only original coach left on “The Voice” — has been connected to the competition on and off since 2014, according to Entertainment Tonight. Her first and only victory (so far) on the show came in 2020, when 15-year-old Carter Rubin was crowned the Season 19 winner, the Deseret News reported.

Why did Kelly Clarkson leave ‘The Voice’?

Clarkson — who along with Snoop Dogg hosted the new NBC competition “American Song Contest” earlier this year — hasn’t given an official reason for her departure from “The Voice.” But the inaugural “American Idol” winner had been alluding to big changes prior to the announcement.