High school girls soccer: Ridgeline ends Skyline’s 20-game winning streak, Lone Peak rolls in season opener

Deseret News scoreboard

Here’s some noteworthy games from Tuesday’s high school girls soccer games around the state.

American Fork suffered through its first losing season since 2011 last year, but coach Derek Dunn’s team is ready to turn the page after a nice season-opening win over Bingham on Tuesday.

Presley Ray scored a first-half goal on an assist from Lucy Kesler, and the defense made it hold up as the Cavemen edged Bingham for the 1-0 win.

“We looked good tonight. Super fun to get back on the field and compete against Bingham. The girls are taking last year’s experiences and using them already this year. They played hard. They stayed together and they did a great job of making it hard for Bingham to get a clean shot off. In all a great starter game and we will continue to get better everyday,” said Dunn.

Lone Peak flexed its muscles in Tuesday’s season opener and showed why it was voted the preseason No. 1 in 6A.

Lone Peak scored three goals in the first half and then tacked on two more in the second half as it rolled to the comfortable 5-2 victory over Alta. Bella Devey led the way for Lone Peak with a hat track and one assist. Kate Fuller and Kate Kennedy added goals as well.

“First game always has some extra nerves and jitters and it was good to actually see our offense creating some good chances and finishing them as well, especially after losing so many senior forwards from last season. It’s always positive to get a win that first game,” said Lone Peak coach Shantel Jolley.

Skyline didn’t lose a single game last season, going a perfect 20-0. Ridgeline made sure the streak stopped at 20.

Ridgeline, the preseason No. 1 in 4A, beat Skyline in a shootout at Skyline High School in Tuesday’s season-opener as keeper Lily Loyet came up with a big save in the shootout, with Caitlyn Parry, Sydney Zollinger and Brenli Baker all burying their PKs.

“A great team effort tonight against an excellent Skyline team. Our goalkeeper, Lily Loyet, and our back for defenders kept us in the game today against a potent Skyline attack,” said Ridgeline coach Mark Tureson.

Izzy Baer and Emilee Skinner notched goals in regulation, while Skyline’s Sienna Skinclo added a pair of goals of her own as the game ended 2-2 after overtime. Ridgeline prevailed in the shootout 3-1.

Springville didn’t win a single game in the preseason a year ago and only won five games all season. Things already seem to be pointing in a better direction for the Red Devils.

After falling behind a goal to visiting Timpview in the first half, Springville scored three straight goals in the second half to rally for the impressive 3-1 season-opening win.

“Great response after going down 0-1 in the first half. We were confident we could score. Sophie Neves got on the board first, followed by our senior captain, McKailey Allen. Tallulah Jensen added a third goal to close out a great second half,” said first-year Springville coach Jeff Jensen.

Springville has a quick turnaround against Mountain Ridge on Thursday, a team it lost to 1-0 a year ago.

