College football starts this week, so of course let’s talk bowl projections

Is it ever too early to talk about postseason football?

Nah.

That’s the case as college football gears up for its first weekend of games in just a handful of days.

On Monday, both ESPN and Action Network revealed their preseason bowl projections for the 2022 season, after CBS Sports did that earlier this month.

Here’s where these media outlets see the three Utah FBS schools going in the postseason right now, before any games are played.

What are the preseason bowl projections for Utah football in 2022?

The Utes, ranked No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll and No. 8 in the coaches poll, are seen as a possible College Football Playoff contender this season.

As least for now, though, Utah’s bowl projections come out to a consensus elsewhere — a return to the Rose Bowl for the Utes.



ESPN, Kyle Bonagura: Rose Bowl, Utah vs. Michigan.

ESPN, Mark Schlabach: Rose Bowl, Utah vs. Michigan.

Action Network, Brett McMurphy: Rose Bowl, Utah vs. Michigan.

CBS Sports, Jerry Palm: Rose Bowl, Utah vs. Michigan.

Both Bonugura and Schlabach said they considered the Utes for the final spot in the College Football Playoff, but gave the early edge to Clemson.

“Utah and Oklahoma received strong consideration for the final spot, but ultimately Dabo Swinney’s track record over the past decade was the justification for putting the Tigers in,” Bonagura wrote.

What are the preseason bowl projections for BYU football in 2022?

The Cougars head into their final year of independence before moving to the Big 12 in 2023, and the bowl projections for BYU, ranked No. 25 in the preseason AP poll, are all over the board.

One intriguing matchup would be Schlabach’s prediction for the Cougars to play Coastal Carolina in the LendingTree Bowl. That’s a rematch from 2020, when the Chanticleers gave BYU its lone loss during the COVID-19-impacted season.



ESPN, Kyle Bonagura: New Mexico Bowl, BYU vs. Fresno State.

ESPN, Mark Schlabach: LendingTree Bowl, BYU vs. Coastal Carolina.

Action Network, Brett McMurphy: Birmingham Bowl, BYU vs. South Carolina.

CBS Sports, Jerry Palm: Frisco Bowl, BYU vs. San Jose State.

What are the preseason bowl projections for Utah State football in 2022?

The Aggies are coming off winning their first Mountain West Conference championship, though Utah State isn’t in either of the major preseason Top 25 polls.

Last year, the Aggies beat Oregon State in the LA Bowl, their first victory over a Power Five program in the postseason.

