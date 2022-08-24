Utah has a big void on the defensive line with Mika Tafua having moved on to the NFL.

The Utes will be counting on a bunch of players to step up and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

“We have a good group of defensive ends. There’s a lot of competition. They understand that the bar was set pretty high with Mika,” said defensive ends coach Lewis Powell. “They all understand they have some big shoes to fill. But we have a bunch of guys that we can rely on and will come in and do a good job. I feel like we’re on track to be ready in a couple of weeks. It’s a good group. I’m excited.”

Among those that will vie for playing time at defensive end include Stanford transfer Gabe Reid, Van Fillinger, Miki Suguturaga, Jonah Elliss, Connor O’Toole, Chase Kennedy and Tyler Wegis.

“Gabe is a good addition. He comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience. We love him,” Powell said. “He picked up our scheme pretty easily. He’s a good leader. He is doing an awesome job.”

Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley said Suguturaga has made some big strides.

“He’s a lot like Mika. He’s honed his game. He’s not the fastest off the edge but he’s quick. He uses that to his advantage. Quickness, strength and power,” he said. “He has his toolbox of what he’s going to use in the pass rush game.

“When he takes on tight ends, there’s not many tight ends that will overpower him. He’s a lot like Mika. He’s providing a lot of physicality and quickness to do things off the edge.”

Powell likes the versatility of his defensive ends.

“We have Van and Miki. Those guys are stout and strong in the run game. We can rotate and put in Jonah and Connor,” he said. “They’re very athletic. We can do different things with those two. It’s been good to watch these guys develop and grow since the spring.”

What is the strength of the defensive ends?

“We have a group that can stop the run and also get after the pass rusher. We’re missing Mika. He led the conference in sacks and hopefully we can duplicate that, Mika’s production. We have potentially guys that can fill his role and not only that, but have some good depth,” Powell said. “We have six or seven guys competing to travel. This is the first camp where we’ve had a bunch of guys that we feel comfortable with.

“There’s not much of a dropoff. We feel it’s a group that’s pretty stout and able to do what we’re asking them to do. It will be a group by committee — it depends on what we’re seeing and what personnel we’re seeing. We’re on track to make some noise and do well this year.”

O’Toole converted from wide receiver to defensive end and he’s expected to make an impact.

“First of all, Connor is a hard-working, tough kid. He has done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Powell said. “He’s a big, physical tough kid. He’s gained a bunch of weight. He’s at 245 now and he hasn’t skipped a beat with his athleticism and speed.

“With him and Jonah, we have two athletic guys that bring a different dynamic to the position. Connor’s been taking a bunch of reps. He didn’t have much experience (at the position) but he hit the ground running this spring and this fall. We’re excited for him.”

Scalley is optimistic about Utah’s defensive ends.

“We’ve got six or seven that have a shot. I love what Gabe Reid brings in terms of experience. He also has athleticism. Not as long-levered as some of the other guys but we’ve dealt with that in the past,” he said. “Connor O’Toole’s speed off the edge. He’s put on roughly 30 pounds. He can run. Miki Suguturaga is very physical and can set the edge. He’s become a better pass rusher. It’s a fun group to work with. We have a little bit more speed off the edge than we’ve had in the past. Chase Kennedy is a freshman but he’s got a bright future.”